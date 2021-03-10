China February factory prices roar back, consumer deflation ebbs

China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February as manufacturers raced to fill export orders, raising expectations for robust growth in the world’s second-largest economy in 2021, reported Reuters.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 1.7% from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday, compared with the median forecast for a 1.5% rise from a Reuters poll of analysts and speeding up from a 0.3% pickup in January.

“We do not think the recent period of consumer price deflation is likely to persist. Shifting pork price base effects will nudge up food inflation, a tightening labour market will push up core inflation and energy inflation will rebound thanks to rising oil prices,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

“Given that officials have signaled a hawkish tilt in recent weeks, we think the People’s Bank of China will tighten policy this year,” he said.