US confirms high-level meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska next week

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with top Chinese officials next week in Anchorage, Alaska, the State Department announced on Wednesday, a meeting that America’s top diplomat said would not herald further high-level talks unless it could yield “tangible outcomes”, reported the South China Morning Post.

Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan plan to discuss “a range of issues” with Yang Jiechi, China’s most senior foreign policy official, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the department said.

Blinken and Sullivan will use the meeting with Yang and Wang to address a range of issues, including those where the two sides have “deep disagreements”, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “We’ll be frank in explaining … our concerns about challenges they pose to the security and values of the United States and our allies and partners.”

Among the topics will be Washington’s commitment to standing up for “the rules-based international system and a free and open Indo-Pacific”, she said.