US-China to lift some journalist restrictions

China and the US will allay some restrictions on journalist access to each others’ countries, according to statements from Chinese state media and the US State Department on Tuesday, reports Reuters . China Daily cited unidentified Chinese foreign ministry sources as saying that a consensus on journalist visas, among other points, was reached before a virtual summit between Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden.

Tensions between the world’s top two economies on issues ranging from tech and trade to human rights and Covid-19 spilled over into the media sector last year.

Beijing accused Washington of a “political crackdown” on Chinese journalists after it slashed the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work at the US offices of major Chinese state-owned media and limited their authorized stay to 90 days, with an option to extend.