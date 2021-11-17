Xi’s No. 2 says China can’t develop alone

China and the rest of the world must work with each other to bolster global economic growth, according to China’s Vice President Wang Qishan, as he vowed that Beijing will further open up to foreign investment at a time when increasing numbers of nations are raising barriers due to national security concerns, reports Bloomberg .

“China can not develop in isolation of the world and nor can the world develop without China,” Wang said Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “China will not waver in its resolve to deepen reform and expand opening up.”

“Going forward, China will keep its arms wide open, provide more market investment and growth opportunities to the world,” he added. “And to contribute its part to the building of a noble world economy and a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Wang, technically second-in-charge to China’s leader Xi Jinping, spoke a day after the Xi held a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden. The outcome was generally positive, with both sides agreeing to continue talking on a range of topics.