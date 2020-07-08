US considers banning TikTok and other Chinese social media, Pompeo says

The United States may ban Chinese social media apps including TikTok, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, reported Caixin.

He made the comments amid rising tensions between the US and China as scrutiny of the popular short-video platform intensifies in the US and elsewhere.

When asked during a Fox News interview Monday whether the US would consider banning social media apps from China, “especially TikTok,” Pompeo said, “I don’t want to get out in front of the president, but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Pompeo said Americans should download the app only “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party. We’re taking this very seriously,” he said.