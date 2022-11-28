US FCC bans Huawei, ZTE sales

Washington’s top telecommunications regulator has barred China-based Huawei and ZTE from selling equipment in the US, citing national security concerns in a move that could further fuel tensions with Beijing, reports the Financial Times . The Federal Communications Commission announced the step on Friday, saying it was the latest effort by US authorities to “build a more secure and resilient supply chain” in the telecommunications industry.

“The action we take today covers base station equipment that goes into our networks. It covers phones, cameras, and WiFi routers that go into our homes. And it covers rebranded or ‘white label’ equipment that is developed for the marketplace. In other words, this approach is comprehensive,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, chair of the FCC.

The unanimous decision by FCC commissioners implements a 2021 law enacted by US president Joe Biden and completes a crackdown on companies such as Huawei and ZTE that intensified in recent years and become a symbol of the broader fissures between Washington and Beijing in trade and technology.