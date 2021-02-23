Xi urges era of exploration as China nears launch of first space station module

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged scientists to further China’s progress in space, as the country moved a step closer to launching the first module of its space station, reported the South China Morning Post.

The remarks came as a heavy-lift rocket was moved into place on Monday in preparation for the launch in the coming months.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the Long March 5B (CZ-5B) rocket had been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island of Hainan, said the SCMP.

At the Great Hall of the People, meanwhile, Xi urged members of the Chang’e 5 team to further the country’s progress in space. “You should start a new journey of interstellar exploration, step by step, continue to promote the innovative development of China’s space industry, and make new and greater contributions to the peaceful use of space for mankind,” he said, according to Xinhua.