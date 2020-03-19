Zero new domestic coronavirus cases in China for first time since epidemic began

Mainland China has reported zero new domestic infections of coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began, reported the South China Morning Post.

The National Health Commission said it was also the first time Hubei province – where the disease first emerged – recorded no new cases either domestically or from abroad. Nationwide, there were 34 new infections, all of them from overseas.

The number of new deaths was down to single digits, with eight reported, bringing the total death toll to 3,245. The commission said 23 new suspected cases had been reported, with the total number of infections now standing at 80,928. A total of 70,420 patients have recovered.