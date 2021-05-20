Zhang Yiming to step down as ByteDance CEO

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming will step down as chief executive of the group behind popular video app TikTok, reported the Financial Times.

Zhang, 38, founded ByteDance almost a decade ago, pushing the Beijing-based group to spin out a slew of hit apps including TikTok and sister Chinese platform Douyin. He also steered the company through a period of US-China tensions.

ByteDance said Zhang would step down as chief executive at the end of the year, and would be replaced by co-founder and head of human resources Liang Rubo.

“Since the beginning of this year, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to better drive real long-term breakthroughs, which cannot simply rely on steady, but incremental, progress,” Zhang wrote in a company blog post. Zhang said he would remain at the company full-time, but will work on “longer-term initiatives” and help “drive innovation, by drawing on my strengths of highly-focused learning.”