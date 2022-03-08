ZTE faces US hearing

Embattled Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE faces another US federal court hearing on March 14 to answer a new accusation that it might have violated its probation from a 2017 guilty plea, reports Reuters . The possible violation relates to an alleged conspiracy to commit visa fraud, according to a March 4 court filing in a Texas federal court.

The previous guilty plea was in response to an accusation of illegally shipping US technology to Iran.

An indictment unsealed last March charges a former ZTE research director in New Jersey and a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology with conspiring to bring Chinese nationals to the US with J-1 visas, which are designed for work and study at institutions like Georgia Tech. After arriving the Chinese nationals went to work for ZTE in New Jersey, the indictment alleges. The professor, Gee-Kung Chang, has pleaded not guilty. The status of the ZTE research director, Jianjun Yu, is unclear. ZTE is not charged in the case.