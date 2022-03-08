Chinese-developed reactor fires up in Pakistan

Pakistan has just fired up its fourth advanced nuclear reactor developed by China, reports Nikkei . The reactor is the second Hualong One unit in the country and connected to the grid on Friday from the Karachi nuclear power plant. The reactor will go through a short pilot phase before transitioning to commercial operations.

The new reactor has a capacity to produce 1,100 megawatts of power. The first Hualong One reactor at the site went online in March 2021 and began commercial operations in May that year.

The Hualong One is a third-generation pressurized water reactor jointly developed by China National Nuclear Corp and China General Nuclear Power Group. It is said to be a homegrown proprietary design based on a previous model developed by the US and France.