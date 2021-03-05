Anti-China sentiment in US continues to rise, Pew survey finds

China has a big image problem on the other side of the Pacific, with a Pew Research Centre survey suggesting that nine in 10 Americans now view it as a competitor or an enemy, rather than a partner, and a majority in favor of pressuring Beijing on human rights and economic issues, reported the South China Morning Post.

The results dovetail with a recent sharp deterioration in relations. Some 67% of respondents in the survey, released on Thursday, reported holding a “cold” feeling toward China this year, up from 46% in 2018.

“I don’t know if it can get any lower,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, reported the SCMP.

“But the fact that both Republican and Democrat administrations have framed the relationship as strategic competition and highlighted numerous threats that China has posed, it’s not surprising that more and more Americans – who are reading and hearing about this on a daily basis – are more and more concerned, and have an unfavourable view of China.”