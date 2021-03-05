US Commerce head to use tool to limit tech exports to China firms to ‘full effect’

New US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she will make full use of a powerful regulatory tool that has been deployed to limit the flow of US technology and products to China’s Huawei and others, reported Reuters.

“Chinese telecommunications companies—their behavior is a threat to American economic and national security. We’re going to use (the entity list) to its full effect,” she told MSNBC in an interview released Thursday.

US suppliers to companies on the entity list must apply for special licenses before they ship goods overseas, but the applications are often denied, reported Reuters.

Raimondo said firms like Huawei and ZTE Corp should be on the list. “If you look at their behavior, they deserve to be targeted and if it’s necessary then that’s what we’ll do,” she said.