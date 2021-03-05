China set an economic growth target of “above 6%” for 2021 as the country continues its strong rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Premier Li Keqiang announced Friday at the National People’s Congress in Beijing, reported the South China Morning Post.

China’s economy is widely expected by analysts to grow by more than 8% this year, helped by the low base from last year’s weak growth. The International Monetary Fund forecast in January that China’s economy would grow by 8.1% in 2021.

“As a general target, China’s growth rate has been set at over 6% for this year. In setting this target, we have taken into account the recovery of economic activity,” Li said in the government work report.