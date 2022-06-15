Geely buys majority stake in smartphone maker

Zhejiang Geely Holding, the satellite-to-automobile group controlled by billionaire Li Shufu, has purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology, according to a report that cited an announcement from the State Administration of Market Regulation, reports Bloomberg .

Geely unit Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology bought a 79% interest in Meizu from Meizu’s founder and a unit of Alibaba Group Holding, the report, which didn’t give a value of the transaction, said on Tuesday. Speculation that Geely was in talks to acquire the mobile phone maker surfaced earlier this year.

For Geely, adding a smartphone maker to its stable comes as cars morph from mere forms of transport into electric, internet-connected and autonomous vehicles powered by highly sophisticated technology.